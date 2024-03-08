Welbeck Farm Shop wins prestigious Farm Retail Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Farm Retail Awards celebrate the cream of the crop in the industry. They are the only awards judged by fellow farm retailers and celebrate the best farm shops, farm cafés and restaurants, farmers’ markets, and trade suppliers in the country.

Awards were presented by Derbyshire Dairy Farmer and After-Dinner Speaker Peter Slack. Welbeck Farm Shop General Manager Oliver Stubbins attended the Gala Dinner at The Holiday Inn, Peterborough West, with Food & Beverage Manager Ricky Stephenson and was thrilled to receive the award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I'm delighted that our team have been recognised in the Farm Retail Association awards. The awards cover the whole of the UK, and with so many outstanding farm shops consistently producing superb local food, it is a really proud moment to be identified as the best.

Welbeck Farm Shop has won Farm Shop Butchery of the Year in the UK Farm Retail Awards.

The judging included mystery shops and a detailed visit from one of the country's most experienced independent master butchers, who spent two hours talking to the team and checking what we do, how and why.

As a team, we love what we do and the produce we sell, and being recognised by customers, peers and judges makes this even more rewarding.”

Since opening in 2006, Welbeck Farm Shop has earned a reputation for being one of the region's best farm shops. Awards collected along the way include Midlands and East of England Butcher’s Shop of the Year 2022 and scooping the crown for Farm Shop Small Retailer of the Year at the Farm Shop and Deli Awards in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Welbeck Farm Shop sits at the heart of a vibrant artisan food community. Most of the shop’s product range is sourced from or prepared on the Welbeck Estate. The Farm Shop stocks the Estate’s meat and game, and raw milk is sold in an in-store vending machine; the milk is also used to make the famous Stichelton blue cheese. Other Made at Welbeck range items include ale from Welbeck Abbey Brewery and bread from Welbeck Bakehouse.

Welbeck Farm Shop is open seven days a week. Mon-Sat 9:00am to 5:00pm and Sun 9:00am to 4:00pm. Nestled in the heart of Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire, Welbeck is conveniently located on the A60, just 15 minutes from the A1 and M1.