Visit Retford and be up for the chance of winning luxury chocolate hamper from The Chocolate Kitchen
As part of the Love Bassetlaw campaign, one Retford business is encouraging people to shop locally by giving visitors the chance to win a hamper of luxury chocolate.
Retford Business Forum (RBF), in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council, is offering a free prize draw to win chocolates from Retford’s own The Chocolate Kitchen, on West Street.
The draw comes as part of #LoveBassetlaw - a month-long social media campaign to celebrate and share all the great things there are to love about the district.
RBF is encouraging people to visit Retford and support local businesses - where you can find your new favourite café, bar or shop amongst dozens of unique small businesses.
The free prize draw entry forms and entry form collection boxes can be found at:
• Retford Arts Hub, Churchgate
• Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Carolgate
• The Chocolate Kitchen, West Street
Not all locations operate the same opening times – entrants are advised to check before visiting.
Entry forms need to be placed in the collection boxes by 4pm on Saturday, February 26.
The full details of the #LoveBassetlaw promotion can be found by visiting: https://www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/business-advice/regeneration-and-investment/love-bassetlaw/
Customers also have the chance to spread the love this February by sharing positive messages of their favourite business in the district.
Bassetlaw District Council will be awarding a prize at the end of the month to individuals and businesses that are spreading positivity across Bassetlaw.
Information about Retford Business Forum can be found at: www.retfordbusinessforum.org.uk