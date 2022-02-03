Bob with Retford's Love Bassetlaw Prize Draw Prize outside The Chocolate Kitchen on West Street.

Retford Business Forum (RBF), in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council, is offering a free prize draw to win chocolates from Retford’s own The Chocolate Kitchen, on West Street.

The draw comes as part of #LoveBassetlaw - a month-long social media campaign to celebrate and share all the great things there are to love about the district.

RBF is encouraging people to visit Retford and support local businesses - where you can find your new favourite café, bar or shop amongst dozens of unique small businesses.

Entrants to the free prize draw in Retford could be up for winning this delicious treat.

The free prize draw entry forms and entry form collection boxes can be found at:

• Retford Arts Hub, Churchgate

• Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Carolgate

• The Chocolate Kitchen, West Street

Not all locations operate the same opening times – entrants are advised to check before visiting.

Entry forms need to be placed in the collection boxes by 4pm on Saturday, February 26.

The full details of the #LoveBassetlaw promotion can be found by visiting: https://www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/business-advice/regeneration-and-investment/love-bassetlaw/

Customers also have the chance to spread the love this February by sharing positive messages of their favourite business in the district.

Bassetlaw District Council will be awarding a prize at the end of the month to individuals and businesses that are spreading positivity across Bassetlaw.

Information about Retford Business Forum can be found at: www.retfordbusinessforum.org.uk