Vibrant art installations to drive footfall across Worksop and Retford high streets unveiled

The initiative, which is being delivered by North Notts BID in partnership with leading supplier of placemaking decorations City Dressing, includes the rollout of artistic pop-up installations and vibrant seating areas across town centres in North Nottinghamshire.

In Worksop, picture-worthy angel wings have been placed outside the Savoy cinema, with plans for an assortment of flowers and butterfly decorations on catenary wires to line the path along Bridge Street.

Across the town square, a pop-up park has also been installed – featuring grass, a picket fence and an archway - complete with five vintage Oxo-themed seats in recognition of the global production of Oxo cubes by Premier Foods in Worksop.

And along Carolgate in Retford, two new seating areas have been adorned with planters and cycle-themed decorations are soon to be suspended above the high street.

These will pay homage to the town’s cycle shops, Retford and District Wheelers Cycling Club and highlight the town’s enthusiasm for cycling over time – shown through the support for the Tour of Britain when it visited Retford in 2018.

The town centre’s large bus shelter – better known as ‘the mushroom’ – has also undergone a transformation after being covered in decorative flowers.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “We’re delighted to have introduced these fun street dressings to public hotspots across North Nottinghamshire and we hope they will help the district to feel reinvigorated after a difficult year by encouraging people to return to the high street in support of local businesses.”

Sally continued: “The inclusion of the Oxo-themed seats celebrates a significant part of the town’s history and is a fantastic representation of business enterprise in the region. We are grateful to Premier Foods for kindly providing these seats, which also tie in nicely with the North Notts FoodFest that is being held in Worksop on 03 July 2021.

For more information on North Notts BID along with upcoming events, visit www.northnottsbid.co.uk/

