Venues supporting safer socialising to be championed at North Notts Best Bar None Awards

Bars and restaurants across Bassetlaw who have received Best Bar None accreditation are set to be celebrated in a week’s time as part of North Notts BID’s second annual Best Bar None Awards.

Held at The Elms Hotel in Retford on Wednesday 23 April, winner of Best Hotel at last year’s ceremony, the awards will champion excellence in hospitality businesses who have achieved Best Bar None accreditation since the scheme launched in the district in August 2023.

Best Bar None assesses businesses that sell alcohol against the core themes of venue management, staff training and care, customer safety and welfare, as well as customer service and community support. More than 26 businesses have been entered into the evening’s awards, with winners, selected by a judging panel, across various categories including Best Leisure Venue, Best Independent Venue and Outstanding Contribution.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive at North Notts BID, said: “As part of our commitment to ensuring that venues provide a high quality and safe experience for staff and customers, we’re proud to be hosting our second North Notts Best Bar None Awards. This year’s event has even more to celebrate, with our scheme having recently being awarded the Best Town/Borough Scheme at this year’s National Best Bar None Awards.

Best Bar None accredited venues will receive their 2024/2025 certificates as part of the awards evening

“We continue to receive a fantastic response from hospitality businesses securing their first accreditation or annual re-accreditation. The event promises to be a proud night for many to collectively celebrate their commitments to upholding exemplary standards of venue management.”

Nathan Hankinson, general manager at The Lockkeeper in Worksop, which won Best Bar None champion at the 2024 awards, said: “Both the Best Bar None accreditation and Awards are a testament to creating a safe and enjoyable environment across North Notts.

“The scheme is a fantastic local addition as it ensures customers can identify well run pubs and make informed decisions of where to visit. We keep the accreditation and awards prominently displayed on the back of the bar and are proud of what this represents.

“It's great that the BID has put its weight behind the scheme. At The Lockkeeper we are situated a way out of the town. While schemes can often risk focussing only on town centres, North Notts BID also enables us to access wider initiatives such as Ask for Angela and WalkSafe, including phone charging access, which is particularly vital to ensure safe journeys based on our canalside location.”

For more information, visit the North Notts BID website, https://northnottsbid.co.uk.