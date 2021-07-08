Travel money bureau reopens at Sainsbury's Worksop as Brits start to make holiday plans

(Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Customers will once again be able to buy and sell a range of currencies from Euros and US Dollars to the further flung, and transfer money abroad from today (Thursday, July 8).

The re-opening comes as travel companies have recorded a boom in holiday sales, after the UK and devolved governments announced that Britons would be able to travel to several countries without quarantining on their return.

If holidays are cancelled, customers can return their travel money at the exchange rate purchased, if they retain their receipt.

Jason King, customer director at Sainsbury’s Bank said: “We’re delighted to welcome back travel money customers to our Worksop store.

"Whether it’s buying currency for a holiday abroad, selling back any extra from your trip or sending money to friends and family overseas with Western Union, we’re open and ready.”