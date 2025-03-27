Trailblazing AI company bolsters senior team to drive further growth

From L to R: Jane Robinson, VP for Business Development at IntelliAM. Ian Wild, VP of Product at IntelliAM. Owain Lewis, VP of Data Engineering at IntelliAM.

IntelliAM, a Yorkshire-based software company specialising in artificial intelligence for manufacturing, has strengthened its senior team as it plans further growth.

Jane Robinson has been appointed as Vice President for Business Development at the Dinnington-based company which counts six of the world’s top 12 food and drink producers as customers.

Jane is a former Founding Director of engineering business Cutting Technologies and has more recently delivered financial change management projects for large public sector organisations and private sector companies.

A well-known figure in the South Yorkshire business community, and a Member of the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire, Jane will lead IntelliAM’s accelerated growth and cross-channel marketing.

IntelliAM has also recently appointed Ian Wild as VP of Product and Owain Lewis as VP of Data Engineering.

San Francisco-based Ian has significant multi-national experience as a Customer Experience VP, Partner Solutions VP and Senior Solutions Architect.

Owain joins IntelliAM following a lengthy career as a senior applications architect working for PLCs and limited companies including PlusNet and TechnoPhobia.

IntelliAM CEO, Tom Clayton, said: “IntelliAM is fast becoming a leader in the science of manufacturing, and we are thrilled Jane has joined us permanently to help drive our brand forward, both in the UK and globally.

“Jane has a deep knowledge of the manufacturing and engineering sectors, and as a former director at a successful SME, she knows how to leverage growth through smart business development and impactful marketing.”

Jane Robinsonadded: “Manufacturers do not need to break the bank to rebuild old factories or replace legacy equipment – instead they can use the data taken from existing machines to understand how efficiency can be improved, productivity increased, downtime minimised, and energy reduced.

“The scope for game-changing improvement across the entire manufacturing sector is colossal, and I’m looking forward to growing both internal and external relationships to support IntelliAM’s expansion.”

IntelliAM, which uses machine learning and AI solutions to tap into billions of manufacturing data points to boost productivity and reduce operating costs, is seeking to build on a strong start following its listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange last year. Customers include Muller, Mars, ADM, Weetabix, and Hovis.

IntelliAM was founded in 2023 and is underpinned by the strong technical foundations and manufacturing expertise of 53 Degrees North (53N) – an asset care company established over a decade ago, which functions as IntelliAM’s engineering consultancy division.