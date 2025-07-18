Top Nottingham recruiter’s 5 ‘magic tips’ for creating the perfect CV

Louise Bragg, Operations Director at Gi Pro

Leading specialist recruiter, Gi Group UK, which has a branch in Nottingham on Middle Pavement and is part of the 10th largest global staffing firm in the world, Gi Group Holding, is unveiling its top five tips for candidates when crafting the perfect CV, increasing their chances of securing their dream role. Louise Bragg, Operations Director at Gi Pro, specialist engineering recruitment division of the business, spotlights the importance of remaining relevant and how candidates can stand out from the crowd.

Latest data from the Office of National Statistics reported that between March and May 2025, the estimated number of vacancies in the UK fell by 63,000, which is 7.9 per cent when compared to the previous quarter. This is the 35th consecutive quarterly decline. These figures show the recruitment landscape continues to shift with more demand for each role than ever before.

Be relevant and authentic

Sharing vital insight into the recruitment process today, Louise commented: “We’re living in a digital age now, so it has never been more important for candidates to remain relevant and provide authenticity. Due to the sheer volume of CVs we receive for roles on a daily basis, it is easy to be overlooked. The Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is implemented throughout the recruitment process, industry wide, which increases efficiency and streamlines the hiring process. However, with this in place, it is extremely important that candidates recognise the role they are applying for and ensure the role’s keywords are included throughout their CV to tailor their experience accordingly.

Provide a clear structure

“Though systems reduce the risk of bias, increase efficiency and streamline the recruitment process overall, if a role has certain requirements, all CVs will be scanned for this information. Further to this, it’s important that each piece of information, whether it’s the fact you play competitive football or that you’re a level 8 pianist, must be relevant and showcase a skill or qualification which is appropriate to the job role you’re applying for. Long-term commitments and highly skilled hobbies show resilience, commitment and dedication, so, when presented in a clear and digestible way, they can provide very strong evidence of exceptional soft skills. We’re not only searching for individuals who meet the job requirements, we’re also looking for the perfect culture fit.”

According to recent data from StandOut CV, on average, recruiters spend as little as 6-8 seconds reviewing a CV, which confirms the importance of candidates sharing relevant, strong and easily digestible information.

Showcase your achievements

Louise added: “CV’s have been and always will be about telling a story of your progression and success through clear, measurable achievements.

“Too often CVs are submitted that lack appropriate evidence to back up bold statements. I think it’s important when someone is creating their CV to remember that every claim needs to be evidenced. For example, ‘highly competitive/ ambitious’ is great but where in your CV are you providing tangible evidence for this claim?

Remain professional throughout

“At the end of the day, we’re looking for individuals who will fit into the workplace culture and excel in the applied role, so when we’re reading a CV, these are the key elements we’re looking at. However, we’re not just looking at a candidate’s CV for this information, we analyse how an individual manages the application process – do they adhere to deadlines, do they ask questions, do they engage, are they able to easily explain gaps in their experience?

Tell your story with clarity and consistency

“Overall, we’re not just focusing on the words presented on the page, we’re looking at each individual as a whole so it’s important each claim is supported and actioned throughout the recruitment process. If candidates are looking to go a step further, I always think a cover letter is a great tool to showcase personality and provide detail on experiences and qualifications. Ensuring all evidence is clear and consistent helps recruiters to identify the best individual for a role, ensuring we don’t overlook anyone.

“From my perspective, my 5 golden top tips are for candidates to ensure their CV has structure, relevance, achievements, consistency and professionalism. I believe these are key to a successful CV, giving candidates the best chance of achieving their desired role.”

