Three North Notts businesswomen expand scope of BID board
Falling ahead of International Women’s Day (8 March), North Notts BID has welcomed to its board Katy Bradford, deputy chief executive officer at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, Abi Priestley, owner of Oakrange Engineering and Torworth Lakes, and Katy Jarvis-Morgan, STEP site stakeholder manager for UK Industrial Fusion Solutions.
The new appointments will sit alongside five other female board members, including chief executive Sally Gillborn MBE.
George Buchanan, chair of the North Notts BID board, said: “As a business-led and managed improvement district, these appointments will build upon the success of our board in ensuring the BID maximises its value for levy payers.
“The BID should be representative of all types of businesses and the people behind them, and it is fantastic to welcome three female leaders who bring a variety of experience across different industries, including education, industrial, leisure and STEM.
“As headline sponsor of the upcoming North Notts Business Women Awards, we are committed to celebrating the contributions of women to business growth in the district. Our aim is to champion the value of local businesses, enabling their input to help shape the future of the services provided by North Notts BID for the benefit of our towns.”
Katy Bradford, deputy chief executive officer at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “As an education trust with our Outwood Academy Portland, Outwood Academy Valley and Outwood Post 16 Centre Worksop in the district, we recognise the importance of North Notts BID not just for businesses and the local community, but also students and families who engage with businesses and events that the BID supports.
“I am excited at the opportunities for Outwood Grange Academies Trust and how it can contribute to North Notts BID to grow the connection between business and education, particularly regarding skills development and employment opportunities.”
Abi Priestley, owner of Oakrange Engineering and Torworth Lakes, said: “Operating two businesses in North Notts spanning industrial and leisure, I aim to bring different perspectives on what services and benefits really matter to our local businesses, helping the BID to build upon the fantastic services it provides, from security measures to employee training opportunities.”
Katy Jarvis-Morgan, STEP site stakeholder manager for UK Industrial Fusion Solutions, said: “STEP Fusion will have an enormously transformative impact on the local community, supporting long-term job creation and growth in North Notts. By joining the North Notts BID board, I hope to build the connection between our new base in West Burton and the wider towns in our district, developing a local understanding of what the project will deliver and supporting the BID to achieve our shared goals.”
For more information about North Notts BID, visit https://northnottsbid.co.uk.