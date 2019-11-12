These temporary Christmas jobs in Nottinghamshire are all available now

Looking to earn a bit of extra cash this Christmas?

Companies always need a few extra people at the busiest time of the year, all these and more are available now on Indeed.

Great Grottos Ltd need a team leader to oversee Santa and his elves at the Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield, apply here.

New Look needs temporary sales advisors in Nottingham and Sheffield, see here.

Sports Direct has Christmas openings available at it's store on St Peter's Retail Park in Mansfield, apply here.

Site Retail Group is looking for stock replenishers for supermarkets, details here.

River Island in Mansfield needs a sales and service advisor for Christmas, see here.

Go 4 Gifts in Mansfield are looking for a print room assistant, click here.

Debenhams in Mansfield needs some extra restaurant staff for the festive period, apply here.

Encore Personnel Services have order picker and packer jobs available in Hucknall, details here.

Card Factory has seasons vacancies in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottingham, Mansfield, Arnold, Sherwood and Worksop, click here.

Clintons needs season team members in Mansfield, Worksop and Nottingham, apply here.

Amazon needs warehouse operatives in Nottingham, see here.

Marks & Spencer is looking for customer assistants in Mansfield and Nottingham, click here.

Domino's Pizza is looking for a delivery driver in Worksop, click here.

Pizza Hut needs Christmas team members in Mansfield and Nottingham and delivery team members in Mansfield, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Eastwood, Nottingham, Rotherham and Sheffield, see here.

Simple Recruitment Services are looking for warehouse operatives in Nottingham, details here.

Turner Fox Recruitment has various customer service administative roles available for Christmas, see here.

The Alchemist bar in Mansfield needs a host for the Christmas period, apply here.

The Sauce Shop in Nottingham needs a warehouse operative for Christmas - and maybe beyond, see here.