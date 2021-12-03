These are the small businesses in Worksop that need your support

Small business Saturday is a national campaign that falls on the first Saturday of December each year.

Bassetlaw District Council have invited 40 small businesses in Worksop to promote themselves with the hashtag #WorksopSmallBizSatUK and #SmallBusinessBassetlaw tomorrow.

Worksop Town centre shops

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: "We all need to show small businesses our love this weekend. Not only do they make a massive contribution to our economy, but an immeasurable difference to all our lives."

Here are the businesses in Worksop you should check out:

Food and drink

Piccolo Espresso Bar, Bridge Street

The Malt House, Potter Street

Café Delight, Bridge Street

The Little Sweet Shop, Bridge Street

Melt Away Café, Bridge Street

Jennys Cafe & Grill, Central Avenue

Café Neo, Priory Centre

Queens Head, Bridge Street

Chocolate Orange Tearooms, Carlton Road

Saffron Lounge Indian Restaurant, Ryton Street

Alitalia Bistro, Bridge Place

Butchers

JP Meats, Bridge Street

Worksop Butchers, Newcastle Avenue

Chris's Quality Butchers, Priory Centre

Home

Worksop Bed Centre, Bridge Street

Country Pine Of Worksop, Gateford Road

Worksop Furniture, Victoria Square

Carlton House Vintage Arts and Craft Centre, Carlton Road

Hardware

JC PC, Gateford Road

Machins D.I.Y Centre, Watson Road

Fred Harrison, Bridge Street

Heel Bar, Bridge Street

Jewellers

Cope Jewellers, Bridge Street

Fashion

Cockney Rebel, Bridge Place

Attitude Ladies Fashions, Gateford Road

House of Elegance, Bridge Street

Love It Fashion, Bridge Street

Duece Ladies Fashions, Ryton Street

Beautique, Bridge Place

Master Tailor, Bridge Street

Ministry of Design, Priory Centre

Waddingtons, Bridge Place

Fitness, health and beauty

Renew U, Ryton Street

Ken Ward Sports, Carlton Road

General merchandise

Fair N Square Community Shop, Bridge Place

Savvy Shopper, Bridge Street

Westaf, Bridge Street

Florist

Bo-Kay florist, Watson Road

Dog grooming

Doggie Doggie, Carlton Road

Taxi service

KC Cars, Carlton-in-Lindrick