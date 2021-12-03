These are the small businesses in Worksop that need your support
Around 40 Worksop businesses have been invited to join in on Small Business Saturday.
Small business Saturday is a national campaign that falls on the first Saturday of December each year.
Bassetlaw District Council have invited 40 small businesses in Worksop to promote themselves with the hashtag #WorksopSmallBizSatUK and #SmallBusinessBassetlaw tomorrow.
Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: "We all need to show small businesses our love this weekend. Not only do they make a massive contribution to our economy, but an immeasurable difference to all our lives."
Here are the businesses in Worksop you should check out:
Food and drink
Piccolo Espresso Bar, Bridge Street
The Malt House, Potter Street
Café Delight, Bridge Street
The Little Sweet Shop, Bridge Street
Melt Away Café, Bridge Street
Jennys Cafe & Grill, Central Avenue
Café Neo, Priory Centre
Queens Head, Bridge Street
Chocolate Orange Tearooms, Carlton Road
Saffron Lounge Indian Restaurant, Ryton Street
Alitalia Bistro, Bridge Place
Butchers
JP Meats, Bridge Street
Worksop Butchers, Newcastle Avenue
Chris's Quality Butchers, Priory Centre
Home
Worksop Bed Centre, Bridge Street
Country Pine Of Worksop, Gateford Road
Worksop Furniture, Victoria Square
Carlton House Vintage Arts and Craft Centre, Carlton Road
Hardware
JC PC, Gateford Road
Machins D.I.Y Centre, Watson Road
Fred Harrison, Bridge Street
Heel Bar, Bridge Street
Jewellers
Cope Jewellers, Bridge Street
Fashion
Cockney Rebel, Bridge Place
Attitude Ladies Fashions, Gateford Road
House of Elegance, Bridge Street
Love It Fashion, Bridge Street
Duece Ladies Fashions, Ryton Street
Beautique, Bridge Place
Master Tailor, Bridge Street
Ministry of Design, Priory Centre
Waddingtons, Bridge Place
Fitness, health and beauty
Renew U, Ryton Street
Ken Ward Sports, Carlton Road
General merchandise
Fair N Square Community Shop, Bridge Place
Savvy Shopper, Bridge Street
Westaf, Bridge Street
Florist
Bo-Kay florist, Watson Road
Dog grooming
Doggie Doggie, Carlton Road
Taxi service
KC Cars, Carlton-in-Lindrick