These are the 14 Bassetlaw streets which had the cheapest properties in 2024

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 14:50 BST
New figures have revealed the Ashfield streets where the cheapestproperties were sold during 2024.

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2024.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 14 streets from the lowest-priced property upwards.

A house on Gateford Road, Worksop sold for just £30,000 on January 2.

1. Gateford Road, Worksop - £30,000

A house on Gateford Road, Worksop sold for just £30,000 on January 2. Photo: Google

On April 8, a property on Strathmore Court, Bircotes was snapped up for £55,000.

2. Strathmore Court, Bircotes - £55,000

On April 8, a property on Strathmore Court, Bircotes was snapped up for £55,000. Photo: Google

A house on Darrel Road, Retford sold for £55,000 on May 22.

3. Darrel Road, Retford - £55,000

A house on Darrel Road, Retford sold for £55,000 on May 22. Photo: Google

On June 7, a house on Garside Street in Worksop sold for just £55,000.

4. Garside Street, Worksop - £55,000

On June 7, a house on Garside Street in Worksop sold for just £55,000. Photo: Google

