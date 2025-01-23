These are the 14 Bassetlaw streets which had the cheapest properties in 2024

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2024.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The list below details the 14 streets from the lowest-priced property upwards.
1. Gateford Road, Worksop - £30,000
A house on Gateford Road, Worksop sold for just £30,000 on January 2. Photo: Google
2. Strathmore Court, Bircotes - £55,000
On April 8, a property on Strathmore Court, Bircotes was snapped up for £55,000. Photo: Google
3. Darrel Road, Retford - £55,000
A house on Darrel Road, Retford sold for £55,000 on May 22. Photo: Google
4. Garside Street, Worksop - £55,000
On June 7, a house on Garside Street in Worksop sold for just £55,000. Photo: Google
