After a busy festive period in the kitchen, now is the right time to treat yourself to a meal in one of Worksop’s top restaurants.
Foodies from Worksop are lucky to have a host of top places to eat right on their doorsteps.
From hidden gem tapas restaurants full of authentic flavours, to pubs serving traditional British classics, you’ll never be out of options.
Here are the eight restaurants in Worksop with the highest rating on TripAdvisor, based on customer reviews.
1. Thai Tiger Bar & Kitchen
Thai Tiger on Park Street is Worksop's highest rated restaurant, based on 361 reviews from customers on TripAdvisor. The restaurant, which specialises in Thai cuisine, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5.
Photo: Google
2. Jhinook
Jhinook on Central Avenue is rated 4.5 stars out of 5 on TripAdvisor, based on 522 reviews. Specialising in Indian and Bangladesh cuisine, the restaurant is a very popular choice for spice and flavour.
Photo: Google
3. The Olive Grove
The third highest rated restaurant in Worksop is The Olive Grove, located in a scenic courtyard on Bridge Street. It is rated 4.5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor, based on 359 reviews. The restaurant serves a taste of the Mediterranean with a tapas menu, sharing platters, pizzas and pasta.
Photo: Google
4. The White Lion
The White Lion, on Park Street, is rated 4 out of 5 according to 350 reviews on TripAdvisor. It serves a range of traditional British classics as well as international-inspired meals - whether you're looking for Lobster Thermidor or loaded fries, you can get it all here.
Photo: Google