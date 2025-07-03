The Crown Hotel Bawtry proudly sponsors Worksop College Speech Day

Your World

The Crown Hotel Bawtry was proud to sponsor the welcome drinks at this year’s prestigious Worksop College Speech Day, celebrating the achievements and hard work of students, staff, and the wider school community.

The annual event, a highlight in the college calendar, brought together families, educators, and local supporters to recognise academic success, personal development, and the unique spirit of Worksop College.

As well as providing sponsorship for the welcome drinks reception, The Crown Hotel Bawtry added a personal creative touch to the occasion, with bespoke event posters and drink tags designed especially for the day by a member of The Crown’s team.

“It was a privilege to be part of such a positive, inspiring event for the Worksop College community,” said a spokesperson for The Crown Hotel Bawtry.

“We’re always proud to support local schools and celebrate the achievements of young people in our area. The day was a real testament to the college’s hard work and the bright future of its students.”

The Crown Hotel Bawtry continues to support education, community initiatives, and events across the region, as part of its commitment to making a positive impact locally.