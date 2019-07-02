The brilliant reason why Meadowhall will look very different in July

The 11th anniversary of Pride is being marked in Sheffield this month and Meadowhall are celebrating it in brilliant fashion.

The city will host Pride on July 27 as well as marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots; a pivotal moment for the LGBT community.

To mark the important event, Meadowhall has has unveiled its dazzling rainbow-lit roof which will be visible from the M1.

Meadowhall’s glazed roofs will be illuminated with the colours of the iconic Pride flag each evening until Pride Sheffield.

This unique light display signifies the start of the centre’s fundraising activities for Stonewall, the leading LGBTQ+ organisation, taking place throughout July.

Meadowhall has also installed new ‘loud and proud’ Pride themed stairs at The Oasis Dining Quarter entrance.

Visitors have also been invited to ‘wear their colours with pride’ at its popular Raining Rainbows backdrop in The Post Room until its closure.

Meadowhall said they will offer a £1 donation to Stonewall for every picture taken for the first 500 visitors.

Darren Pearce, Meadowhall Centre Director, said: “Meadowhall prides itself on supporting the local community and we want to show our respect to the Stonewall Riots as it reaches its 50th anniversary as well our support to the LGBTQ+ community.

“Meadowhall’s glass dome and roof have become somewhat iconic for the region and looks spectacular when illuminated in the colours of the pride flag.

“It’s truly spectacular to see and we hope that it encourages those visiting the centre or driving past to show their support this July in the build up to Sheffield Pride and donate to Stonewall to help fund all they do.”