These are the streets where the most expensive houses in Bassetlaw were sold last year. Photos: GoogleThese are the streets where the most expensive houses in Bassetlaw were sold last year. Photos: Google
These are the streets where the most expensive houses in Bassetlaw were sold last year. Photos: Google

The 10 most expensive Bassetlaw streets in which to buy a property in 2024

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 12:51 GMT
New figures have revealed the Bassetlaw streets where the priciest properties were sold during 2024.

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2024.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 10 streets from the highest-priced property downwards.

A house on Abbey Road, Mattersey sold for £1.325m on July 26.

1. Abbey Road, Mattersey - £1.325m

A house on Abbey Road, Mattersey sold for £1.325m on July 26. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A property on Lincoln Road, East Markham sold for £915,000 on May 8.

2. Lincoln Road, East Markham - £915,000

A property on Lincoln Road, East Markham sold for £915,000 on May 8. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A house on Main Street, West Markham sold for £892,700 on May 16.

3. Main Street, West Markham - £892,700

A house on Main Street, West Markham sold for £892,700 on May 16. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A property on Carlton Hall Lane, Carlton-in-Lindrick sold for £890,000 on January 29.

4. Carlton Hall Lane, Carlton-in-Lindrick - £890,000

A property on Carlton Hall Lane, Carlton-in-Lindrick sold for £890,000 on January 29. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Bassetlaw
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice