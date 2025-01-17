The 10 most expensive Bassetlaw streets in which to buy a property in 2024

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2024.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The list below details the 10 streets from the highest-priced property downwards.
1. Abbey Road, Mattersey - £1.325m
A house on Abbey Road, Mattersey sold for £1.325m on July 26. Photo: Google
2. Lincoln Road, East Markham - £915,000
A property on Lincoln Road, East Markham sold for £915,000 on May 8. Photo: Google
3. Main Street, West Markham - £892,700
A house on Main Street, West Markham sold for £892,700 on May 16. Photo: Google
4. Carlton Hall Lane, Carlton-in-Lindrick - £890,000
A property on Carlton Hall Lane, Carlton-in-Lindrick sold for £890,000 on January 29. Photo: Google
