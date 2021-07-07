Supersize screens installed at Worksop's Savoy cinema

The much-loved cinema recently opened its doors after a difficult stint during the pandemic.

But now the facility is bouncing back with the giant screens that have been put in place across all six of the cinema’s auditoria, along with series four Barco projectors replacing the cinema’s old ones.

The projectors use the latest technology to provide more vivid colours, contrast and brightness and have been installed over the past few weeks.

The new supersize screens at Worksop's Savoy Cinema.

A spokesperson for the Savoy said: “These projectors provide a much higher quality image for a better viewing experience and are much more energy efficient and better for the environment.

"We’re certain that with these new improvements the overall view experience at Savoy Worksop will have improved drastically and we’re very excited for our customers to enjoy it after next week.”

