Sundown Adventureland launches recruitment drive ahead of 2024 season

The third generation family-owned business near Retford is gearing up for a busy year ahead and is inviting applications for a range of full and part-time roles across its cleaning and housekeeping, security and catering teams.

“Our 2024 season is now under way and we’re keen to recruit for a number of roles to deliver and maintain the great standards of hospitality that we’ve become known for in the area,” said Shaun Malvern, director at Sundown Adventureland, which last year scooped Gold in the Best Theme Park for Toddlers category of the UK Theme Park Awards.

Multiple cleaning roles are up for grabs at Sundown’s ‘Wild Acre Village’, an on-site holiday complex where guests can extend the fun and explore the surrounding area, comprising dozens of lodges, a reception and shop building and play area. Successful applicants will be expected to clean lodges to a high standard, providing ‘a home away from home’ for guests, report any maintenance issues and be responsible for keeping the site tidy.

The park, which is renowned for more than thirty exciting rides, activities and indoor and outdoor attractions across acres of land, is also seeking a full-time night shift security guard whose core responsibilities will include welcoming guests, maintaining a safe and secure environment for all visitors, and CCTV monitoring.

In addition, Crash Landings, the largest of Sundown’s three cafes and famous for its soft play facility, requires a cook with experience of preparing and cooking tasty, filling and wholesome food, which is either locally sourced or made in-house. Crash Landings serves food throughout the day but is also open to ‘Wild Acre Village’ guests in the evening.

“Sundown is an exciting and fun place to work; everyone strives to deliver a host of great memory-making experiences for children and their families. Both our front and back of house teams play a crucial role in this, as well as in the successful and efficient running of the park and its accommodation.

“Everyone on the park also enjoys a strong sense of teamwork set against the caring and supportive backdrop of a thriving family-owned business,” added Debs Griffin, director.

All roles available offer competitive rates of pay and a host of benefits including free/discounted tickets, discounted food, company pension and free on-site parking. For more information and job specifications, please visit Indeed.com or contact [email protected] for job descriptions.