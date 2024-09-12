Success in streamlining taxi driver license applications in Bassetlaw

A Worksop taxi company is helping to recruit much-needed additional drivers in the district, thanks to a streamline pre-licensing process, supported by Bassetlaw District Council.

A fast-track application event was held by taxi operator, 6Five2’s, to help prospective drivers undertake all the pre-licensing checks that need to be completed as part of the application process to drive licensed vehicles.

The Council’s Licensing department was also on hand to provide information and guidance, while drivers were also able to complete their Knowledge Test with an overall pass rate of 89% on the day.

Following the event, 29 new taxi drivers are in the pipeline and are just a few weeks away from being Bassetlaw District Council licensed drivers.

Cllr Josie Potts, Chair of Licensing at Bassetlaw District Council with 6Five2’s staff and drivers

Denice Davis, Director at 6Five2’s Worksop said: “This has truly been a team effort for all involved. The company’s core values are that by licensing drivers and vehicles from the Bassetlaw area, we are helping the local economy to thrive. We want our drivers to provide a high-quality service and we also want to work closely with the council to create a safe environment for the community.”

The licensing streamlining event supported drivers with ID checks, application forms, booking DBS checks and safeguarding tests, group two medicals, and driver assessments.

Cllr Josie Potts, Chair of Licensing at Bassetlaw District Council said: “The addition of more taxi drivers will provide more transport options for residents.”