Success beyond measure: Nottinghamshire distillery exceeds crowdfunding target

One of the UK’s most unique start-up businesses has smashed its crowdfunding target, marking a major milestone in its growth journey.

Located in the heart of Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire, DropWorks Rum, founded by globally acclaimed mixologist, Lewis Hayes, is an award-winning distillery, with its Drops proudly British-made in the largest distillery of its kind in Europe.

The business, which was established in 2023, launched its first crowdfunding campaign with Crowdcube in late August, inviting the people of Nottingham to buy in to its vision to put the UK on the map for delicious, affordable and high-quality rum, offering shares in return for investment. The campaign raised almost half a million pounds from 295 investors, of which £440k came through the Crowdcube platform – and surpassing its original target.

For those who chose to invest, there was an enticing selection of rewards on offer too, from lifetime discounts on DropWorks’ various rums, and limited-edition bottles from one of DropWorks’ maturing casks, to an exclusive investor evening at the distillery and rum masterclasses with founder Lewis.

The DropWorks team celebrates smashing its crowdfunding target at the distillery

With the brand poised for major expansion and with the category set to grow more quickly than gin and vodka, the crowdfunding campaign marked a pivotal milestone for DropWorks and offered an unmissable investment opportunity for rum-lovers and savvy investors in Nottingham.

CEO at DropWorks and former Diageo exec Graham Appleyard said: “We’re delighted to announce that we surpassed our crowdfunding target and raised almost half a million pounds in the process, the vast majority of which came through Crowdcube.

“As a start-up in its early years of trading, we were all, as a team, feeling the thrill and anticipation of stepping into the unknown and inviting people to invest in DropWorks. We’ve always believed deeply in the quality and unique appeal of our Drops, and as the investors began to pour in, it became even clearer that we are a brand that people want to be involved with.”

“We’re passionate about our mission to bring excellent rum to bars and venues across the UK, made in the heart of Nottinghamshire. We fully believe rum is now about to have its ‘moment’ just as other spirits such as gin have seen a major increase in popularity, leading to more drinks made with the spirit both in bars and at home over recent years. As we continue to grow, reaching and creating new rum-lovers all over the UK, this campaign was a great opportunity to offer shares to those who already connect with our passion for high-quality rum.

“To have exceeded our target is incredible, and we hope everybody that invested in DropWorks is as excited for the journey ahead as we are.”

Lewis Hayes, who founded the business in 2023 and has been in the drinks industry for the past 20 years, added: “We’ve been absolutely blown away by the response to our crowdfunding campaign. The support means so much and will be pivotal in helping us to shake up the world of rum in the UK.

“We were incredibly excited to offer the chance for people to be a part of our future success and it’s great to see so many people enthused by our rum. With our teams’ decades of experience in the industry, working in, running and leading popular and highly successful bars and drinks brands, we’re uniquely positioned to disrupt the rum category, and we continue to partner with and deliver our Drops to more and more of the highest calibre venues each week.”

DropWorks’ rums are now present in over 400 high-end venues, a third of the UK’s top 50 bars and numerous Michelin starred restaurants including The Clove Club, Dorian, Moor Hall, Adam Handling and The Pig Hotels.

With a focus on quality ingredients and a fresh perspective, DropWorks is created for bars, crafted in Britain, and provides bartenders with top-quality products every time, enabling them to create new, refined experiences for their customers.