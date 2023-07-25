News you can trust since 1895
Submit your nominations for the Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards

We regularly receive or read articles from businesses sharing praise and pride for their apprentices and their achievements. The Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards celebrates apprentices and businesses who support them and we would like to encourage you all to submit your nominations and join in the celebrations at our annual event.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 25th Jul 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 09:12 BST

Headlined by East Midland Apprenticeship Ambassador Network who have a special focus on the SME Employer of the Year award category, in total we are looking for nominations in 14 categories. The awards cover all apprenticeship levels, plus top industry sectors, mentors, employers and training providers or programmes. Full details can be found on the event website at www.dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones.

Don’t miss out, start your journey, visit the event website to register and submit your nomination – the closing date for nominations is Thursday 24th August at 6pm

The Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2022 saw over 200 people attend the awards event. Photo: Dean AtkinsThe Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2022 saw over 200 people attend the awards event. Photo: Dean Atkins
The Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2022 saw over 200 people attend the awards event. Photo: Dean Atkins
Most Popular

Our proud sponsors Nottingham Trent University University of Nottingham Auto Windscreens AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group & Greatest Hits FM are all looking forward to joining the celebrations when our winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, which is being held at The Village Hotel Nottingham on Thursday, 5th October.

Last year’s wards event attracted 200 attendees. including apprentices, training providers and businesses running apprenticeship programmes. We hope to make 2023 even bigger!

If there is anything you would like to know or if you are interested in sponsorship of this event, please contact the event manager [email protected]

