Stagecoach offering interviews to staff affected by Wilko redundancies in Worksop

Stagecoach is offering interviews to staff affected by the announcement made by Wilko that almost 270 roles in Worksop are to be made redundant.

Immediate start bus driver vacancies are available at Stagecoach’s depots in Worksop and neighbouring Chesterfield.

Roles are on offer for both existing PCV license holders and those looking to train to be a bus driver.

PCV license holders joining the business will be offered a £1200 welcome bonus.

Those looking to gain their license will have all their training paid for (worth up to £4000) and will earn from day one.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director at Stagecoach Yorkshire, said “Our hearts at Stagecoach go out to those affected by the job losses at Wilko, particularly given the current economic climate.”

“Our operations teams will process applications from Wilko staff quickly and can offer immediate starts with the aim of helping people get back into work as quickly as possible..”

“As a bus operator transporting millions of passengers everyday, we are able to offer staff a secure job, guaranteed hours and good rates of pay.”

The retailer entered administration last month following a fall in customers and financial losses fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has its headquarters, a support centre and a distribution hub in Worksop.

Now administrators Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) has confirmed at least 269 jobs are to be cut from the Worksop support centre as part of the administration process.