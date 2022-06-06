Charlesworth 247, based in Park Street, Worksop, has given scones with jam and cream to their customers to help them celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Senior carer Michele Parnell dressed up in a 50s-themed outfit while delivering the gift to the care provider’s clients, where she also gave them a poem she wrote.

Helen Charlesworth, manager of Charlesworth Community Care, said: “We always purchase little gifts for our customers on special days and send them round with their morning carers, be that for birthdays, Easter or Christmas.

"This year we decided to do something a little different for the Jubilee and Michele dressed up and delivered the gifts for us and wrote the lovely poem you may have seen.

"We love to make our customers smile and all the customers were so pleased to receive the cream teas.

"We also sent all our carers a cream tea to say thank you as they do such a fabulous job every day.”

Charlesworth Community Care Senior carer Michele Parnell delivered the gifts to clients.

Charlesworth Community Care The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations took place on June 2 to June 5.

Charlesworth Community Care The gifts were delivered in style as Michele dressed up in 50s fashion.

Charlesworth Community Care Clients were waving their flags.