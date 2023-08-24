We were delighted to be invited to attend and even more so to come home with The Community Involvement award.

The first thing we did was plan a party to celebrate with our Greenacres Family.

Celebrations were fantastic. Certificates were given out by our Home Manager Tracy Lodge to each of our residents, nominees and community members who have become part of our extended family.

Tracy Lodge Care Home Manager says “I am extremely proud of my team and what we are achieving”.

Already in 2023 we have received support from local companies and community groups despite the struggles of being in a cost of living crisis. The support is massively appreciated from Julie at Tesco, Worksop Community Garden, B & Q, Tim Stanford at St John's Church, Jean Roberts at The Crossing, Dave Moulton (Bingalong Dave), Worksop Library Welcome Morning, Nottinghamshire Care Home Team, our families who attend our In House Acorns to Oaks Parent and Child sessions, Kerry Ravenhall our In House Hairdresser, New Wave Taxies, Retford Waste and it goes without saying support from all of our Greenacres Family.

Everything we do at Greenacres Grange is to make life the best it can be for our residents who choose our home to live or take a little respite.

They are what matters and without them awards would have no meaning.