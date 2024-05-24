Rural grants are ‘game-changer’ for businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Businesses in Bassetlaw have been investing in their future after securing ‘game-changing’ grants worth more than £300,000 through the Rural England Prosperity Fund.

A total of eight rural businesses have shared this first round funding pot, which has seen grants distributed to a diverse set of companies across the district.

The Rural England Prosperity Fund is a rural top-up to the United Kingdom Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), which is being administered by Bassetlaw District Council.

One of the successful applicants was Retford Logs in Treswell, who received a grant of £38,440. The company has purchased a new telehandler - a hydraulic lifting machine used to carry and place heavy materials – and a log deck to help with increasing production and efficiency.

Pictured- Cllr Jo White, Deputy Leader, Lucy Forman, David Forman

Lucy Forman, Company Director of Retford Logs, said: “The new machinery has been a real game-changer for our business. We are now able to process timber quicker and generate more funds and investment, which we can put back into the company to secure a long-term future. We are very grateful for the support given to our business by Bassetlaw District Council and we look forward to building this relationship in the future.”

Other successful applicants are: Tuxford Pharmacy who have installed a new air source heat pump; Hodsock Priory who are carrying out renovations on a lodge to provide additional accommodation; Brightgreen Spinal Health who are refitting their building; Dukeries Retreat in Sutton Cum Lound who have purchased new yurts and decking; Gap Technology in Retford who plan to manufacture new products, and Grove Farm who are building new holiday accommodation.

Cllr Jo White, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Business and Skills said: “The funding provides a wide range of local businesses the tools to be able to unlock their full potential and it also offers key sustainable foundations to expand and evolve.

“It’s great to see so many businesses benefitting from REPF turning ideas into reality.”

In 2022-23, Bassetlaw District council secured more than £714k from the Rural England prosperity fund in addition to the £3.39 million of the Government’s UKSPF monies to help projects and initiatives over the next two years. It is aiming to build pride in place and increase life chances across three key areas - Community and Place, Local Businesses and People and Skills.