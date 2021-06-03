Robin Hood Festival will not go ahead in 2021- but 'smaller events' will be launched over summer for families to enjoy in Sherwood Forest

After discussions with Nottinghamshire County Council, the RSPB team which manages the forest announced that the 2021 Robin Hood Festival would not be happening in its usual format due to the pandemic.

Instead, a series of ‘smaller events’ created in partnership with the festival’s regular performers and traders will take place for fans of the forest and Robin Hood to enjoy.

Gemma Howarth, senior site manager at Sherwood said: "When this pandemic started, none of us could have imagined the impact it would have.

A young boy in costume at the Robin Hood Festival in 2017. Picture by Stephen Morgan.

"The Robin Hood Festival is one of the highlights of our calendar and we would love to deliver it fully in 2021.

"However, given the uncertainties around social restriction this summer, like many festivals we are thinking creatively about alternative ways to celebrate with the Robin Hood Festival community this year.

“Although social restrictions are lifting there are still many risks and the welfare of our staff, volunteers, performers, traders and visitors remains the priority. We are exploring options for our summer programme ‘Wild in the Greenwood’ which will feature many of the festival’s favourite performers and traders in a series of smaller, more intimate activities spread across the summer holidays to reduce crowds.

"We want to make sure everyone involved can celebrate safely while also protecting the long-term future of the festival.

“We really appreciate the continued support of everyone who loves the festival and hope to be back in full in 2022. Keep an eye on our website and social media feeds to find out more about what will be happening over the coming weeks.”

Councillor John Cottee, chairman of the Communities committee at Nottinghamshire County Council said: “It has been an extremely challenging time for people not only across Nottinghamshire but everywhere and by working together with the RSPB we’re confident of providing local residents and staycationers with different ways to get out and explore the legend of Robin Hood.

“As soon as we have full details, we’ll be sharing the detail alongside the RSPB.”