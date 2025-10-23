Retford renewable energy firm welcomes apprentice

A talented young engineer from Bentley, Doncaster, has embarked on an exciting career in renewable energy after joining Retford-based Go Geothermal as an apprentice CTC engineer.

Zachary Green, 18, recently started his apprenticeship with the leading heat pump specialist, where he will be trained to install, commission, and maintain premium CTC heat pump systems - a Swedish brand with 100 years’ manufacturing expertise that is quickly becoming the preferred choice in the UK market.

The former Doncaster UTC Sixth Form student studied Engineering, Business, and Electrical Engineering at A-level, gaining hands-on experience across mechanical, electrical, civil, and maintenance engineering disciplines.

Despite achieving strong academic results, Zachary chose an apprenticeship over university to gain real-world experience whilst continuing his education.

“I’ve always been a hands-on learner, and the idea of earning while learning really appealed to me,” explained Zachary. “With an apprenticeship, I get to apply what I’ve studied in engineering directly to real projects, which helps me grow faster and gain a deeper understanding of the industry.”

The renewable energy sector particularly caught Zachary’s attention during his studies at Doncaster UTC. “Heat pumps and renewable systems are at the forefront of the move towards cleaner, more efficient energy solutions, and being part of that shift really excites me,” he said.

“I want to work in a field that’s innovative, future-focused, and making a difference, and renewable energy fits that perfectly.”

As an apprentice CTC engineer, Zachary’s role involves supporting the installation and commissioning of heat pump systems, learning to navigate control displays, and developing fault-finding skills. He works closely with experienced engineers gaining practical knowledge whilst building a strong theoretical foundation.

“Go Geothermal is very welcoming and I feel it’s family-orientated,” said Zachary. “We all treat each other with respect and we support one another, which I value highly.”

Looking to the future, Zachary has clear ambitions to become a highly skilled engineer in the renewable energy sector, potentially moving into project leadership, training, or technical consultancy.

“I’m passionate about being part of the shift towards sustainable energy,” he added. “My goal is to build a career that not only challenges me technically but also contributes to positive environmental change.”

Go Geothermal specialises in renewable heating solutions and is helping to lead the transition to sustainable energy across the region.