The pub, in Town Hall Yard, has been named North Notts CAMRA branch’s pub of the year.

With over 200 branches in the UK, local CAMRA groups recognise the best regional pubs through its pub of the season and pub of the year awards.

The pub of the year is the top award which a local CAMRA branch can give to one of its pubs, where branch members cast the deciding votes.

Beer Under the Clock

Due to the pandemic, the awards did not take place last year, so this year's awards ceremony next week is eagerly awaited.

The official North Notts pub of the year award celebrations will take place April 20, at Beer under the Clock at 7.30pm.

Beer Under The Clock was originally known as BeerHeadZ. In October 2020, the staff bought the lease and changed the name but could not officially open the doors until May 2021.

The pub specialises in real ales, real cider and craft beers, draught, bottles and cans, and since its opening the pub has served 261 different real ales from 87 different breweries through the pumps.

The North Notts CAMRA branch was formed in 1979 and it currently has around 280 members, with around 143 pubs listed throughout the region, and has 14 entries in the Good Beer Guide.

In this year’s guide there are four entries from Worksop, four from Retford and six from the surrounding villages. The guide entries are selected through beer scoring on the National Beer Scoring System.