Retford Town Centre businesses are to stay open until 8pm on Thursday, December 9, with a mix of family-friendly entertainment.

Retford Business Forum (RBF) is working with businesses in Retford town centre to provide an opportunity for people from all around Bassetlaw, North Nottinghamshire, and beyond, to come to Retford for their Christmas Shopping.

A variety of shops and cafes in Bridgegate, Cannon Square, Market Square, North Carolgate, and Mid-South Carolgate will remain open, while stilt-walking Christmas elves Elf and Safety, The Snow Queen and the Salvation Army Band are on hand to keep shoppers smiling.

The Snow Queen will be welcoming shoppers to Retford on Thursday night.

Retford Market will be open as usual in the day with a range of hospitality venues supplying refreshments throughout the day.