Memoria, which owns and runs the Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium in Ranby, has donated hundreds of thousands of pounds donated over the past 18 months to Macmillan.

Howard Hodgson, chief executive of Memoria, said: “It’s estimated almost 400,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in the UK each year and it can have a devastating effect not only on the patients, but their families too.

“At Memoria, we work closely with Macmillan and we see first-hand the incredible support they provide at their times of need.

Kate Lightfoot, corporate partnerships manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, received the latest donation from Frank Meilack, director of community engagement at Memoria Ltd.

“Charities such as Macmillan do vital work in communities across the UK on a daily basis, but they need support now more than ever.