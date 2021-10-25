Retford dentist practice wins regional employer of the year award

The award is one of nine regional awards across England, and has been sponsored by BCS, the chartered institute for IT in association with RITTECH.

The final overall winner will be announced on Wednesday, December 1 at a virtual ceremony.

Adam Walker, principal dentist at the practice, said: “It’s lovely to be recognised for the effort that a lot of the staff put into apprenticeships.

Adam Walker, principal dentist at Dental 22.

“This year has been particularly challenging because of COVID, especially in the dental sector.

“Our ability to maintain a good service was massively helped by our apprentices.”

Annette Allmark, head of apprenticeships at BCS, said: “At a time when there’s a shortage of skilled people across many sectors, apprenticeships are a great way to start or progress a career.

“There is now greater awareness about the availability of a much wider range of employer designed apprenticeships.

“The National Apprenticeship Awards are so important as they put a spotlight on the achievements of apprentices and their employers, who deserve to be applauded and celebrated.”

Alex Burghart, from Minister for Skills, said a ‘huge congratulations’ to everyone taking part in the regional award finals.

He said: “These awards recognise those employers who continue to invest in skills through apprenticeships, and those who have achieved great success.