Retail giant Frasers Group unveil plans to move HQ away from Shirebrook

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Retail giant Frasers Group has a lease on its premises in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, including a distribution centre and head office until 2034. But Frasers has now submitted its plans for a global headquarters campus in Ansty in Rugby, Warwickshire.

Fraser Group global headquarters plans in the West Midlands by architect Grimshaw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Frasers Group said: "We have worked closely with local partners to develop proposals for a global headquarters campus at Ansty. This would deliver a well-located, world-class platform to further bolster our elevation strategy, sector-leading ecosystem and growth ambitions. A planning application has now been submitted and we will continue to work with our partners through the planning process."