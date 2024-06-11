Residents invited to free business networking event in Worksop

By Kate Mason
Published 11th Jun 2024, 17:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Residents can pick up some invaluable business tips and network with other professionals at a free event in Worksop.

Attend Barclays' Networking Event at The Bridge Skills Hub on Thursday June 20 featuring an interactive session including a Q&A and opportunities to network with businesses in the community.

The event takes place 9.30am to 12pm and will be hosted by Grace Loftus Barclays local specialist and Jo Lee Barclays Head of Business Banking for Central England.

To book your place email [email protected].

Related topics:ResidentsWorksop

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.