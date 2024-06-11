Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents can pick up some invaluable business tips and network with other professionals at a free event in Worksop.

Attend Barclays' Networking Event at The Bridge Skills Hub on Thursday June 20 featuring an interactive session including a Q&A and opportunities to network with businesses in the community.

The event takes place 9.30am to 12pm and will be hosted by Grace Loftus Barclays local specialist and Jo Lee Barclays Head of Business Banking for Central England.