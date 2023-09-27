Staff at a Worksop recycling firm are celebrating after winning at the North Notts Business Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bassetlaw’s premier annual business event attracted a crowd of 263 finalists, sponsors, and guests, all gathering to celebrate the region’s success.

It was a night of triumph for Worksop based MBA Polymers UK Ltd who won the region’s top award, the North Notts BID Ltd Company of the year Award, as well as the Community Engagement Award.

Delighted with their achievements, Kelly Speed, Account Manager for MBA Polymers UK Ltd, said “Nottinghamshire has been MBA Polymers UK's home county for over 13 years, and we're delighted to have received the 'Company of the Year Award' and the 'Community Engagement Award' at the North Notts Business Awards.

“It's a huge achievement to be recognised both for our efforts in making the world less wasteful, and in educating the next generation of recycler.

“MBA Polymers UK was founded in response to the millions of tonnes of discarded plastics that end up in landfill each year. We're on a mission to recycle these materials into valuable polymers for sustainable plastics in new products, creating a more sustainable world for everyone, and these awards show we're moving in the right direction."

Sally Gillborn MBE, Chief Executive of the North Notts BID Ltd, confirmed “On behalf of North Notts BID I would like to say how delighted we are to have been the headline sponsor of the North Notts Business Awards yet again in 2023. The talent that we have locally, and the resilience of our businesses has absolutely shone through this year. These awards are an incredible way to showcase business excellence, and to celebrate success. Our winners and finalists prove that North Notts really is a great place to do business.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Richard Ballard, founder of Ballards Removals, by Councillor Jo White, Deputy Leader, Cabinet Member for Business & Skills.

Another double award winner on the night was Durham’s Heating Services who won both the Best Trades Business Award and the Family Business Award.