Rail partnership receives government accreditation

The Robin Hood Line (RHL) Community Rail Partnership (CRP) is celebrating after attaining accreditation for a second year running from the Department for Transport (DfT).

The CRP involves a number of partners and accreditation is formal recognition by the DfT that a community rail partnership operates to a high standard and that its objectives and activities are supported by the Government.

To demonstrate this, the partnership submitted financial and governance information, along with a summary of its achievements and a draft of its action plan for the year ahead.

People catching a train on the Robin Hood Line

The partnership was able to show a collaborative approach to activities, representing the voices of the communities while delivering the Community Rail Strategy.

The community rail partnership was formed in 2021 and provides funding and support to help raise the profile and increase passenger journeys on the Robin Hood Line.

Since 2021 they have delivered a range of projects supporting communities around improving health and social mobility, reducing social isolation, access to skills and employment, rail safety and distraction projects and increasing local volunteer opportunities.

Councillor Duncan McGregor, Chair of the Robin Hood Line CRP said, “The partnership has done a great deal of work over the past year or so including the rebranding of the Robin Hood Line, a new dedicated website and celebrating the history of the Midland Railway.

“The community rail partnership plays an important role on the rail network and by bringing partners and our communities together, we can continue to help improve our towns and villages, increase tourism and develop a greater sense of pride and patronage on the line.”