Retford Mayor councillor Carolyn Troop announced the lucky winner of the February free prize draw in Retford on Saturday, March 5.

A total of seventy-six entries were received for the raffle, which was set up as part of the Love Bassetlaw promotion, organised by Bassetlaw District Council with the Welcome Back fund.

The draw was carried out at Spencer’s on the Square, overseen by owner, Charles Johnson, and Retford Business Forum Chair, Rick Brand.

The winner of the free prize draw has been announced. Pictured: Rick Brand, Jennifer Fox, Sarah Sheppard, winner Linda Sheppard, and Coun Carolyn Troop

The winner, Linda Sheppard, was later presented with her scrumptious prize at The Chocolate Kitchen on West Street, by Retford Mayor, coun Carolyn Troop.

Retford Business Forum (RBF), in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council, offered the free prize draw to win a chocolate hamper from The Chocolate Kitchen to encourage people to visit Retford and shop locally.

A spokesperson for RBF said “[We are] very grateful for the support provided to the competition by Retford Arts Hub, Edinburgh Woollen Mill, and The Chocolate Kitchen who hosted the free prize draw entry forms and collection boxes.

“[We are] also grateful for the support received from Bassetlaw District Council, and all of the visitors to Retford Town Centre who took part and who help to make Retford such a great place.”

Pictured: RBF's Rick Brand with Retford mayor Coun Carolyn Troop and Spencer’s on the Square owner Charles Johnson.