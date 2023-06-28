Cassandra Zanelli has won the Honorary Industry Award from the Association of Residential Managing Agents’ ACE awards ceremony.

The plaudit recognises people who have made a “significant contribution” or devoted their lives to the improvement of the leasehold property management industry.

It is the latest award handed to Cassandra, a leader in the sector, particularly around tribunal matters and building safety. She is also dedicated to sharing knowledge and education across the industry.

Cassandra Zanelli, founder of boutique law firm Property Management Legal Services based in Edwinstowe. Picture: Cassandra Zanelli

Cassandra, chief executive officer and founder of PMLS, on High Street, said: “It was a huge surprise to win this award, but an absolutely incredible one.

“The award is for people who have produced innovative ideas to improve the sector, which is one of the elements of my work I am most proud of.

“I promise to keep pushing to develop leasehold property management in the future as the industry continues to develop.”

More than 570 property professionals attended the glittering ARMA ACE awards ceremony at Old Billingsgate, London, which recognises the shining lights in the industry nationwide.

Organisers said, with the cost-of-living crisis and new building safety regulations, there is more demand than ever on sector professionals working to improve the lives of millions of leaseholders.

The awards are organised by The Property Institute.

Andrew Bulmer, TPI CEO, said: “With record-breaking numbers of entries and attendees in 2023, it’s clear how much the ACE Awards mean to this sector.

“The new categories for this year helped us celebrate the broad talent of those working within residential property management, and the awards will continue to evolve.

“My hats off to the judging panel who once again picked out some excellent winners.”