2 . Bassetlaw Hospice Charity Shop Worksop

Bassetlaw Hospice shop, located on Newcastle Avenue, is a highly-rated charity shop with five stars on google reviews. The hospice (Cedar House, North Road, Retford) provides palliative care for patients diagnosed with cancer or a progressive long-term condition. Its mission is to support patients and their families in achieving the best possible quality of life. The Worksop charity shop is open Monday to Friday, 9am-3pm. Photo: Google