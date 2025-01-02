It's that time of year when finances can be tight after Christmas, and you're looking for quality items at affordable prices.
Not only can you find amazing bargains at charity shops in the area, but it’s also a wonderful opportunity to support the charities and their volunteers who work hard throughout the year across the community.
1. Worksop
Worksop town centre. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Bassetlaw Hospice Charity Shop Worksop
Bassetlaw Hospice shop, located on Newcastle Avenue, is a highly-rated charity shop with five stars on google reviews. The hospice (Cedar House, North Road, Retford) provides palliative care for patients diagnosed with cancer or a progressive long-term condition. Its mission is to support patients and their families in achieving the best possible quality of life. The Worksop charity shop is open Monday to Friday, 9am-3pm. Photo: Google
3. The Aurora Wellbeing Centre
The Aurora Wellbeing Centre operates a charity shop in Worksop, which helps raise funds to support families affected by cancer. Located at The Old Library and Museum on Memorial Avenue, the charity shop sells books, bric-a-brac, clothes, accessories, homewares, and music. Open Monday to Friday from 9am-4pm. Photo: Gabrielle Bower
4. Fair n Square
Fair n Square is a community shop located at The Priory Centre in Worksop. Community Store sell food and household products from well-known brands at deeply discounted prices. Community Shop membership is free and open to those who live locally to a community shop store and receive a means-tested benefit. The shop is open Monday-Saturday, 9am–5.30pm. Photo: Fair n Square Facebook
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.