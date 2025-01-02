Photos: Top charity shops in the Worksop area to bag a bargain

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 11:48 GMT
Here are some highly-rated charity shops in the Worksop area based on google reviews – perfect for bagging a new year bargain.

It's that time of year when finances can be tight after Christmas, and you're looking for quality items at affordable prices.

Not only can you find amazing bargains at charity shops in the area, but it’s also a wonderful opportunity to support the charities and their volunteers who work hard throughout the year across the community.

Here are some of the top-rated charity shops in Worksop, based on google reviews

Bassetlaw Hospice shop, located on Newcastle Avenue, is a highly-rated charity shop with five stars on google reviews. The hospice (Cedar House, North Road, Retford) provides palliative care for patients diagnosed with cancer or a progressive long-term condition. Its mission is to support patients and their families in achieving the best possible quality of life. The Worksop charity shop is open Monday to Friday, 9am-3pm.

2. Bassetlaw Hospice Charity Shop Worksop

Bassetlaw Hospice shop, located on Newcastle Avenue, is a highly-rated charity shop with five stars on google reviews. The hospice (Cedar House, North Road, Retford) provides palliative care for patients diagnosed with cancer or a progressive long-term condition. Its mission is to support patients and their families in achieving the best possible quality of life. The Worksop charity shop is open Monday to Friday, 9am-3pm. Photo: Google

The Aurora Wellbeing Centre operates a charity shop in Worksop, which helps raise funds to support families affected by cancer. Located at The Old Library and Museum on Memorial Avenue, the charity shop sells books, bric-a-brac, clothes, accessories, homewares, and music. Open Monday to Friday from 9am-4pm.

3. The Aurora Wellbeing Centre

The Aurora Wellbeing Centre operates a charity shop in Worksop, which helps raise funds to support families affected by cancer. Located at The Old Library and Museum on Memorial Avenue, the charity shop sells books, bric-a-brac, clothes, accessories, homewares, and music. Open Monday to Friday from 9am-4pm. Photo: Gabrielle Bower

Fair n Square is a community shop located at The Priory Centre in Worksop. Community Store sell food and household products from well-known brands at deeply discounted prices. Community Shop membership is free and open to those who live locally to a community shop store and receive a means-tested benefit. The shop is open Monday-Saturday, 9am–5.30pm.

4. Fair n Square

Fair n Square is a community shop located at The Priory Centre in Worksop. Community Store sell food and household products from well-known brands at deeply discounted prices. Community Shop membership is free and open to those who live locally to a community shop store and receive a means-tested benefit. The shop is open Monday-Saturday, 9am–5.30pm. Photo: Fair n Square Facebook

