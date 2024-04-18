Photos: Here are the 10 best places for a brew in the Worksop area according to readers

Díaz Ayub, founder and managing director of The Tea Group from Nottingham, created ‘National Tea Day’ in 2015 to celebrate the nation’s love of tea.
Here are 10 of the most popular suggestions as of 1.30pm on April 18…
1. The Railway Café Worksop
Maxwell Bartrop shared this snap in a raving review for the café. Several readers suggested that the Platform 2-based business is the best place to brew in Worksop, located at Worksop Railway Station. Photo: Maxwell Bartrop
2. Café Neo
Café Neo is located at 27 & 28 The Priory Centre, Worksop. Reader Kleo Charles said: "I enjoy sitting outside with my sister watching the world pass by, the staff are fabulously friendly, as is the owner. They always have time to chat and laugh, which you need in this world right now." Photo: Café Neo
3. The Coffee Terrace
The Coffee Terrace was another highly recommended place for a good brew. The Coffee Terrace is a small independent coffee shop serving freshly prepared food and coffee from inside Worksop Library on Memorial Avenue. Photo: The Coffee Terrace
4. Valerie's Tearoom at Aurora Bassetlaw
Valerie's Tearoom at Aurora Bassetlaw is located at The Old Library & Museum in Worksop. It is a popular 'brew stop' for readers. Photo: Valerie's Tearoom at Aurora Bassetlaw