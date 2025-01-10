Photos: From Welbeck to Worksop – here are some of the best places for pie

By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 15:43 GMT
January 23 is National Pie Day in the UK – and with this date in mind, here are popular places serving pie in the Worksop area, as suggested by readers in 2024.

National Pie Day seeks to celebrate all things pie, a tribute to the popular dish that has remained a foodie favourite over the years.

Pies have a long history in British culinary tradition, dating back to the 12th century.

Notable variants such as Cornish pasty, steak and kidney pie, and the pork pies of Melton Mowbray are all part of British cuisine.

And a true Yorkshire pie is simply a raised pie filled with poultry and game of different kinds, put one inside the other and side by side.

But did you know Nottinghamshire has its own signature filling?

The regional fill consists of succulent steak and rich Stilton cheese, topped with a layer of golden-brown potato.

Your Worksop Guardian asked readers on Facebookwww.facebook.com/WGUNews – for some suggestions.

The following list is in no particular order, but we are more than happy to add to the online list with ongoing suggestions.

Any others?

1. Welbeck Farm Shop

Welbeck Farm Shop is an award-winning business in Worksop. Ian Kershaw said: "Are you after a pie for a meal or desert? I'll mention Welbeck farm shop where you can get both!"

1. Welbeck Farm Shop

Photo: Welbeck Farm Shop

2. Arrow Farm Shop

Arrow Farm Shop, Steetley Lane, Worksop, was recommended by several readers as a perfect place for pie.

2. Arrow Farm Shop

Photo: Arrow Farm Shop Facebook

3. The Station Hotel

The Station Hotel, Carlton Road, Worksop, was a popular suggestion from readers.

3. The Station Hotel

Photo: The Station Hotel Worksop

4. Anston Grange Farm Shop

Anston Grange Farm Shop is relatively new to the Worksop area. The butchery and farm shop produce meets reared on the farm and they are stocked by local suppliers.

4. Anston Grange Farm Shop

Photo: Anston Grange Farm Shop

