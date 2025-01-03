As part of North Notts BID highlighting new businesses in the Bassetlaw area, the Business Improvement District is shining a light on Zen Bean, a coffee shop and wellness studio located in Worksop.

The business was opened in March 2024 by Jak Morton and Paulina Sadowa, who were inspired by their combined love for coffee, yoga, and mindfulness to create this unique space.

When announcing their new business venture on Zen Bean’s Facebook page, Jak and Paulina said: “We’re more than a coffee shop or a yoga studio – we’re a community.

“Here, we come together to share moments, support each other, and embrace wellness in all its forms.

“Join us where values matter, and every visit enriches your life. Let’s brew positivity and stretch towards joy together.”

Readers can find Zen Bean at 14 Bridge Place, Worksop, with the coffee shop open from Tuesday to Saturday, between 9am and 3pm.

The coffee shop and studio were completely renovated by the owners, with support from the community.

The wooden benches in the coffee shop were crafted from reclaimed and recycled materials, reflecting the spirit of the business.

A variety of yoga and wellness classes are available throughout the day and evening from Monday to Saturday.

For a full list of upcoming wellbeing events, visit: www.zenbean.co.uk/holistic-experiences.

Welcome Zen Bean owners, Jak Morton and Paulina Sadowa.

Bridge Place Readers can find Zen Bean at 14 Bridge Place, Worksop. The business combines Jak and Paulina's interest in coffee, yoga and wellness.

Wellness and yoga Various yoga and wellness classes run throughout the week.