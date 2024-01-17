Photos: A look inside Worksop's ‘Laser Labyrinth’ as business set to close due to rising costs
Andy Banton started the family-run business on Kilton Road almost twelve years ago when his children Lee and Ellen were younger.
Both children have worked at the business over the years, with Lee still involved.
Andy said: “There was nothing in the area for young people and older kids at the time and it felt like a good idea.
“We decided to open the business after I was made redundant. It has taken a lot of hard work to get off the ground, but I am pleased with what we have achieved. We are so thankful to all our customers for their continued support over the years.”
The family-run business announced their closure on Facebook – www.facebook.com/LaserLabyrinth – saying they were out of their lease and unable to continue at another venue due to rising rent costs.
Andy said there had also been an increase in the value of the building, and added that the closure was largely down to the general impact of the rising cost of living, which he said influenced the family’s decision to call it a day.
The laser tag centre will close its doors for the final time on Sunday, March 31, with all customers – old and new – welcome to visit ahead of its closure.
Many customers were full of online praise for the business and deeply saddened by the announcement.
Here is a look inside the Labyrinth…