Photos: 12 of the best places for food in Worksop according to Tripadvisor

If you're looking for a bite to eat over summer, Tripadvisor offers plenty of suggestions for the Worksop area.
All venues are rated out of five.
Tripadvisor refers to ratings as 'bubbles', but for the purpose of this article, we are using the term ‘stars’.
The list does not have a specific order, but it does include Worksop businesses with 4-5 star reviews.
1. Jhinook
Tripadvisor's top spot is Jhinook, located on Central Ave, Worksop. The business is also a finalist for English Curry Awards 2023. A Travellers' choice on the website, Jhinook has more than 550 reviews and has been hailed "fantastic" by customers. It has a 4.5 star rating.Photo: Jhinook / Tripadvisor
2. Pho Tuong Restaurant
Pho Tuong Restaurant - Queens Head Bar is an Asian, Vietnamese restaurant on Bridge Street, Worksop. It has five stars on Tripadvisor.Photo: Pho Tuong Restaurant - Queens Head Bar Facebook
3. The Olive Grove
Olive Grove Bistro received a 4.5 star rating based on more than 300 reviews. One reviewer said: "Good quality Tapas with a Mediterranean feel."Photo: The Olive Grove
4. Miss Poppy's Coffee Shop
Miss Poppy's Coffee Shop, Park Street, Worksop, has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor.Photo: Miss Poppy's Coffee Shop Facebook
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.