Photos: 12 of the best places for food in Worksop according to Tripadvisor

1 . Jhinook

Tripadvisor's top spot is Jhinook, located on Central Ave, Worksop. The business is also a finalist for English Curry Awards 2023. A Travellers' choice on the website, Jhinook has more than 550 reviews and has been hailed "fantastic" by customers. It has a 4.5 star rating.Photo: Jhinook / Tripadvisor