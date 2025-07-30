Philip Jackson Column: Worksop Pride parade and Ukulele festival bring joy to town as local businesses receive grants

Dukeries Ukulele Group

This Saturday 2nd August, is the first family fun day organised by the new Discover Worksop group. Families are invited to Bridge Street between 10am and 3pm, to experience arts and craft activities including a live graffiti art workshop, local dance troupes, face painting, children’s entertainer and Urban Street Art retro games, alongside the regular Saturday market. It is hoped that the Discover Worksop campaign will be a key tool in attracting more visitors, supporting local businesses and strengthening the districts tourism industry.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worksop Pride was once again a great success, bringing thousands of additional visitors to the town. The event started with the parade leaving the railway station and making its way to the main stage on the Market Square. The main stage hosted live entertainment throughout the day. Visitors also benefited from free fairground rides, free face painting and various types of food stalls and a licensed bar. Local business Amor cocktail bar hosted the after party.

Bassetlaw District Councils Enterprise Panel met recently and awarded 2 grants to new businesses. Coaching by Kirsty and Rixham Jones Interiors. Kirsty who has previous experience as a teacher in a primary school offers Emotion and Mindset coaching for 5–11 year-olds. Kirsty also provides practical, playful, face-to-face support tailored to each child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Rixham makes handblock printed artefacts including bespoke lampshades, tablecloths, tea towels and greeting cards. Peter also runs workshops in block printing and chalk painting furniture. I wish them the very best in their business ventures.

Philip Jackson Chair Worksop Business Forum

Earlier in July shoppers on Bridge Place were entertained by a large Ukulele band which gave the town a great ‘musical village’ vibe. The event which certainly got shoppers foot tapping was part of the 3-day DukeFest Ukulele Festival. This was the group’s 4th festival, and they aim to bring the fun out into the community. There were 45 players busking that day not just from local groups but from around the UK and as far afield as Oregon and Seatle in the US and even from Perth Australia!

For further information about the work of the Business Forum and how you can get involved in helping the Town Centre email [email protected]