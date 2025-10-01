Philip Jackson Column: Two new developments in Worksop are set to improve the town centre

Two new developments in Worksop are set to improve the town centre. At the top of town, we have the new medical centre and at the bottom of town the redevelopment of the Priory center.

The new Health and Wellbeing hub, currently being built next to the Newgate Medical Centre will be operated by the Newgate Medical Group, and will include over 20 consulting rooms, treatment rooms and additional admin space. The new building is due to be completed in March 2026.

The redevelopment of the Priory Shopping Centre which is due to start shortly was given the go ahead in October 2024 and will comprise of an indoor market, food court, 10 pin bowling, crazy golf and indoor soft play.

North Notts BID and Worksop Business Forum have again come together to provide this year’s Christmas light switch on event. Whilst the BID prepares the main event for the market square and the general event management, the Business Forum are taking bookings for varied ranges of market stalls. The Business Forum, with the help of the BID’s handy man, will display Christmas trees on shop fronts along Bridge Street, Bridge Place and the Market square. The Christmas trees will again be funded by the Charter Trustees.

Philip Jackson Chairman Worksop Business Forum

The Enterprise panel met during September and provided grant funding for two startup businesses. Anita Crossley of Cross Your Mind and Samual Glover of Wheelspec both received their requested funding. I wish them all the best in their new ventures.

Worksop’s Shopwatch scheme continues to help prevent shop lifting in and around the town centre. The scheme, which is supported by Nottinghamshire Police, allows businesses to vote on banning individuals who have stolen from their stores. If the vote is successful, the police will serve a one or two year banning notice on the offender. The notice excludes the offender from entering stores. There are currently over 60 people banned from Worksop stores. If you see a shoplifter stealing goods from a store, please let a member of staff know.

For further information about the work of the Business Forum and how you can get involved in helping the Town Centre email [email protected]