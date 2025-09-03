Philip Jackson Chair Worksop Business Forum

Firstly, I would like to welcome three new businesses to Worksop. Grace & Co Jewellery have opened at the old Cope Jewellers site on Bridge St.

Grace & Co sell several types and brands of jewellery including Pandora, Nomination Italy, Life’s Journey, Little Star, Unique & Co for men and of course their Grace & Co brand. The business has taken on three of the staff previously employed by Cope’s and Margaret is now the shop manager. One member of Cope’s staff has been transferred to their Newark store.

It's also great to see the reopening of the sandwich shop on Potter St. Betty’s Kitchen is situated opposite the entrance to the Town Hall. Betty’s Kitchen, which opened in July, is a family business run by Heather and Kevin. They sell all the usual delights including hot and cold drinks, breakfast cobs, cold cobs, paninis, salad boxes, jacket potatoes and Betty’s epic jacket tatas Mexican and Indian.

Leash and Latte on Watson Road is a different type of café, as the name suggests it’s very dog friendly. Kirsty has recently opened the Dog Café-Cake and Coffee shop which not only has a great menu for the human customers but also has a doggy menu with many products sourced locally. I wish all these businesses all the best.

The hot potato van that has been trading at the car park entrance of the Priory shopping centre for many years has moved a few feet into the Orthodontics car park. Dave, who operates the Jacket Inn, sells a large range of jacket potatoes, has had to move from the Priory car park in preparation for the new building works. He’s still on the right as you drive into the car park.

Sadly James, who is well known for his Fruit and Veg stall on the market has decided not to continue the Saturday market but will still be selling on Wednesday and Friday. The One Pound bakery closed its doors last weekend. As I have said many times, use it or lose it.

For further information about the work of the Business Forum and how you can get involved in helping the Town Centre email [email protected]