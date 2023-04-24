Peacocks clothing store in Worksop shopping centre is set to close its doors

Shoppers reported seeing a closing down sale sign in the window of the branch in the centre in Bridge Place.

It is unclear when the shop will close and how many staff will be affected.

Bassetlaw District Council completed the purchase of the Priory Shopping Centre as part of its successful £20m Levelling Up bid to transform the town centre in March.

Peacocks, in the Priory Centre, is set to close

A shopper, who did not want to be named, feared the closure was due to increased rents – something Bassetlaw District Council denied.

A council spokesperson said: “Bassetlaw District Council completed the purchase of the Priory Shopping Centre in Worksop as part of its successful Levelling Up bid to transform the town centre on March 30, 2023. The council has not increased any of the rents within the Priory Centre and any suggestions to the contrary are categorically untrue.”

Structural surveys are currently underway to enable plans for the redevelopment of the Priory Centre to be drawn up, which could incorporate a new leisure facility and feature attractions such as ten pin bowling and soft play. The scheme will also look to retain existing occupiers and bring in new tenants for empty units.

As part of the scheme, plans are underway to create a new towpath link along the Chesterfield Canal, to improve a ‘green corridor’ through the town centre, and bring two sites forward for the development of new apartments and townhouses.