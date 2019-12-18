Pacer trains arrive in Worksop ahead of being scrapped

A number of pacer trains have arrived in Worksop before heading to various scrapyards.

The trains have arrived at Harry Needle Railroad Company Worksop as they wait to make their final journey to scrapyards in Rotherham, Kingsbury and Newport.

This follows an announcement at the beginning of the year from Northern Rail bosses who said they ‘have a plan to remove all pacers by the end of the year’, with no plans on ‘pacers being in service by the end of 2019’.

Harry Needle, managing director of HNRC said: “The class 142 pacer trains are being kept maintained operational ready to go, at Worksop Rail Centre, until early January.”

In 2015, then Transport Secretary Sir Patrick McLoughlin said he did not ‘consider the continued use of these uncomfortable and low-quality vehicles’ as being ‘compatible with our vision for economic growth and prosperity in the north’.

Pacer trains served the Northern network for nearly 40 years.