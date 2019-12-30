Opening of new Asda store in Worksop delayed

Supermarket giant Asda has confirmed that the opening of their new Worksop store has been delayed.

It is not known when the Sandy Lane store will open.

An Asda spokesperson said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the opening of our store on Sandy Lane has been delayed. We’re still looking forward to opening our new Worksop store in 2020 and will let customers know very soon when they can expect their new superstore to open its doors.”

Asda confirmed their plans to open a new ‘superstore’ in Worksop earlier in the year with recruitment starting in November, ready for a January 2020 start.

The new £21 million 37,500sqft store will join two smaller supermarkets already located in Worksop – Asda Gateford and Asda Victoria.

Once built the store will feature a hot pizza offer that customers will be able to eat in or takeaway, large George clothing and home departments and a petrol station.