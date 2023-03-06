The National House Building Council (NHBC) has recognised Barratt Homes' Ryan Taylor for his site management capabilities at Gateford Park with a Seal of Excellence Award, marking him as among the best in the UK.

Ryan who has worked at the site since April 2021, also won his first Pride in the Job Quality Award earlier in the year after eight years with the housebuilder.

He said: “I’m delighted to win. These awards don’t come easily and it’s great to know the hard work has paid off, and this is a fantastic reward.

Ryan Taylor, Site Manager at Barratt Homes' Gateford Park development

“We’ve got a great team feel at Gateford Park as we’ve had the same site team since day one, and I’d like to thank my assistants Anthony Lamb and Adam Tingle in particular for their support.”

These accolades rate Site Managers against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role Site Managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites and to the highest quality standards.

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “Our Site Managers are on the ground each and every day making sure Barratt Homes housing developments are operating smoothly and to the high standards we set. We’d like to congratulate all of our award-winners for their continued hard work.