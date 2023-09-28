Nottinghamshire youth charity 'partners up' with Nottingham finance business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family-run financial advice team – Stephen Eve Financial Planning – will support the charity by offering talks and running sessions focused on the world of work and business, as well as providing help with CV writing and financial guidance, along with a monthly donation.

Based on Regent Street in Nottingham city centre, Stephen Eve Financial Planning was set up by Ben and Danielle Slater.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ben Slater, chartered financial planner and co-founder, said: “After hearing about Switch Up’s work, empowering young people throughout Nottingham, we instantly knew we wanted to support them.

Ben Slater, Macellus Baz and Danielle Slater.

“We’re big believers in giving younger generations the confidence to pursue positive paths aligned to their skills and values.

“With the right guidance, they can be pillars of our communities.

“It’s also important to us to give back locally and we are passionate about opening financial careers through enhanced education to people of all backgrounds, helping them to overcome any barriers they may face by equipping them with knowledge and skills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re proud to partner with Baz and the team, who clearly have a profound impact throughout the city.”

Switch Up – part of the Marcellus Baz Group – empowers young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in the city to turn away from crime.

Its team of mentors deliver employability support within its five pillars model, to deter young people from violence and put them on a pathway to success.

More recently, the charity has been supporting families and individuals who have been affected by the cost of living crisis, arranging collections of food and other essential supplies and delivering across the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charity and its sister organisation, the Nottingham School of Boxing also recently celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Marcellus Baz BEM, founder and chief executive of Switch Up, said: “We are so grateful to have forged a new, exciting relationship with a local Nottingham business.

“Ben and Danielle’s support will extend beyond fundraising to include life-changing opportunities for the people that we work with.